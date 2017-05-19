Argentina call up Icardi & Papu

By Football Italia staff

Inter striker Mauro Icardi and Atalanta forward Alejandro Gomez have been called up by Argentina for games against Brazil and Singapore.

Icardi has only one cap for Argentina, despite his sustained prolific form for Inter, reportedly due to his love triangle with Maxi Lopez, a close friend of Albiceleste talisman Lionel Messi.

However, with Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli set to take charge of the South Americans, the 24-year-old has seemingly been given another chance on the international stage.

Joining Icardi in the squad is Gomez, who has been rewarded for his similarly-impressive performances in firing Atalanta to European football next season.

Italy tried to call the attacker up last year but were denied by FIFA’s rules on dual passports.

Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes is also summoned for the first time, alongside the usual suspects of Lazio’s Lucas Biglia, Inter’s Ever Banega and Juventus pair Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala.

Argentina squad for Brazil and Singapore: Romero (Manchester United), Guzman (Tigres), Rulli (Real Sociedad); Mascherano (Barcelona), Mammana (Lyon), Mercado (Sevilla), Otamendi (Manchester City); Salvio (Benfica), Biglia (Lazio), Banega (Inter), Lanzini (West Ham United), Paredes (Roma), Guido Rodriguez (Defensa y Justicia); Messi (Barcelona), Higuain (Juventus), Correa (Sevilla), Gomez (Atalanta), Icardi (Inter), Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Dybala (Juventus)

