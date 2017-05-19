Conte: Serie A most difficult

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte claims Serie A “is certainly the most difficult League in the world” and “the secret to the success of Italian Coaches”.

Conte guided Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season at the helm and sits one win away from a record 30 in a single campaign, and the former Juventus and Italy Coach suggested he found life in England easiest.

“I thought I could reach such a prestigious objective like this, but not so soon,” he told Rai Sport.

“It was something incredible and unexpected. Doing well as an Italian abroad is something important, which makes the whole country proud.

“The secret of the success of Italian Coaches abroad is Serie A. Ours may not be the most beautiful League in the world, but it’s certainly the most difficult.

“That’s why whoever wins in Italy can do so all over the world.

“The future? I prefer not to talk about it. We have two more objectives: the 30th Premier League victory, which no-one has ever achieved before.

“After that, we’ll prepare for the FA Cup Final. Once we’ve closed this chapter, we’ll absolutely talk about our plans for the future.

“My parents will be here tomorrow. My father attended my first match against West Ham and told me that he’d only return in the event of winning the League.

"We did well to come back [from a bad start].”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more