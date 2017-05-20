Milan add Gustavo to Rodriguez?

By Football Italia staff

Milan will fly out to finalise the €18m deal for Wolfsburg full-back Ricardo Rodriguez next week and ask for Luiz Gustavo too.

According to SportItalia pundit Alfredo Pedullà and Sky Sport Italia, the agreement is essentially in place for Rodriguez with a discount on his €22m release clause.

The Rossoneri are due to pay €15m plus €3m in performance-related bonuses to sign the Swiss international.

Wolfsburg asked to postpone the decisive paperwork until they have secured Bundesliga safety against Hamburg on Saturday.

This means that next week, on Tuesday or Wednesday, Milan directors Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli will fly out to Germany to sign Rodriguez.

While there, they are also expected to ask Wolfsburg for the availability of midfielder Luiz Gustavo, who has been linked to numerous clubs.

The Brazilian is a fiery figure who was recently sent off against Bayern Munich and had to be dragged away from the referee by several teammates.

That was his eighth career Bundesliga red card, a joint record in the tournament’s history.

He turns 30 in July and his contract is due to expire in June 2018.

