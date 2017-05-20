Juve still face Schick competition

By Football Italia staff

While some sources claim Juventus are very close to Patrik Schick, others suggest Monaco, Inter and Tottenham had meetings for the Sampdoria striker.

The 21-year-old Czech talent has been a revelation in Serie A this season, scoring 13 goals in 33 competitive games.

He has a €25m release clause in his contract and sources including Tuttosport and Sky Sport Italia maintain Juve have agreed basic terms with the player.

The Turin giants would leave Schick at Samp on loan for another season to gain experience, which suits both the player and his club.

However, SportItalia claim Juve are by no means the only contenders, as while Inter seem to be falling behind, there’s a great deal of interest from abroad.

Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly had meetings with Schick’s representatives and Sampdoria, while Atletico Madrid could make an offer as well.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more