Saturday May 20 2017
Serie A sides call Vrsaljko back
By Football Italia staff

Sime Vrsaljko could be coming back to Serie A after his Atletico Madrid spell, as Milan, Inter and Napoli are interested.

The 25-year-old Croatia international made his mark at Sassuolo before the €16m move to Madrid last summer.

Vrsaljko managed only one goal and two assists in 25 competitive games for the Colchoneros, hindered by poor form and injury.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Milan have set their sights on Vrsaljko to improve their right-back options if the bid for Atalanta’s Andrea Conti falters.

They’re not the only ones ready to welcome him back to Italy, as Inter and Napoli have also been linked.

