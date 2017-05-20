Post new comment

“Why not?” These were the words from Luciano Spalletti after he was asked about joining Inter next season and in turn, teaming up once again with their new Sporting Director (and Roma’s old one) Walter Sabatini. Despite the Nerazzurri being linked with various high profile Coaches, they would be remiss to dismiss the cultured 58-year old as their next man in charge.

Antonio Conte, Diego Simeone, Mauricio Pochettino and Leonardo Jardim are the main candidates who, according to a plethora of media outlets, have been offered many bags of silver to make a pact with Inter in her current form. Whilst nothing has been decided yet, it seems that the hot favourite is the current-yet-soon-to-be-former Roma Coach Spalletti. Whilst he may not be the preferred choice of every Inter fan, he could offer them what they have craved for some time: stability.

The Nerazzurri cannot heap all the blame for another lacklustre season onto their three dismissed tacticians this term. The mentality of the team, the structure of the club and the new owners all must take a portion of the blame. The situation they find themselves in is not so different to the one present in Rome when Luciano came back to lead the Giallorossi for a second time.

When President Jim Pallotta welcomed Spalletti in 2016, Roma were a shadow of what are they are today. Like Inter, they had many of the components, but the Rudi Garcia years had left them defensively frail and mentally unsure of themselves. Despite the new American ownership, issues with the Ultras, the continuing Francesco Totti problem and dominance of Juventus, the ex-Empoli man made the Giallorossi hard to beat and extremely attacking in his second season. Overall, he brought stability back to the Eternal City and Roma have had an impressive campaign overall this year.

Despite perhaps regretting his choice to go back by the end of it, Spalletti’s professionalism sees him leave with pride and should have at least earned him the chance to run one of Italy’s fallen giants. After all, this will be different to how it was in Rome. The Ultras and fans alike simply want an entertaining team that will slowly start to challenge for honours once again. This is a project where he can build with heavy investment on a very talented squad that with a full pre-season could be improved greatly. He knows the league and there will be no adjustment period, as in the Frank de Boer debacle.

Finally, he would get the chance to work with Sabatini again which, whilst by his own admission they did not see eye to eye all the time, they did work well together in the past. That familiarity with the Sporting Director will be a huge asset, as if the decision is made early enough, they will know what components they need to start ‘Rebirth Mark 10’ that Inter need so badly.

He may not be the highest profile Coach in the list, but the Nerazzurri should seriously ask themselves: Why not Spalletti?

