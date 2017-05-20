Higuain: 'Glik has no dignity'

Gonzalo Higuain cannot forgive Kamil Glik for stamping on him in Juventus-Monaco. “He never apologised. I’m sorry for him, as he tried to hurt me and failed.”

The ugly incident occurred during the Champions League semi-final, when former Torino captain Glik trod on Pipita’s leg.

“I have no words for that foul,” Higuain told the Corriere dello Sport.

“It was senseless, done for no reason and with absolutely no dignity. The whole world saw what he did and he didn’t even have the honesty in that moment, or after the match, to come over and apologise.

“I’m sorry for him, as he tried to hurt me and failed.”

“I am transparent. If I am happy, you can tell from my face. If I am unhappy, you can see it. I don’t like being two-faced, as both would be fake, so I express everything I am feeling.

“Football is great, but life and health come first. If someone is unhappy within themselves, in football or in life, it’ll probably go badly. I do what my mother told me to: do everything with the maximum passion.

“We are not robots. We have a heart, eyes, a nose, ears, a family, friends, the same right to enjoy life as anyone else, but obviously with the responsibility of playing football.

“Life goes by so fast, you need to do what makes you happy, always.”

