Saturday May 20 2017
Torino ask Roma for Perotti
By Football Italia staff

Diego Perotti could follow Adem Ljajic, Iago Falque, Juan Iturbe and Leandro Castan from Roma to Torino.

There is already a strong rapport between the two clubs and they have exchanged a number of players in recent years.

Roma still need to pay Genoa another €9m from his loan with option to buy deal, so Tuttosport suggest Toro could step in and take over that debt.

The Granata haven’t always had success with these transfers, as Iturbe arrived in January on loan with option to buy for €13m, but has been disappointing and is expected to return to base.

It’s rumoured Roma could be more amenable to handing over Perotti if Torino promised to buy Castan outright.

This season Perotti has scored nine goals with 10 assists in 43 competitive games for the Giallorossi.

