Juventus could win Scudetto today if...

By Football Italia staff

In theory, Juventus could win the Scudetto today without even playing, depending on Roma and Napoli results.

The Bianconeri saw their lead at the top of the Serie A table cut to four points with two rounds remaining, postponing the title party with a 3-1 defeat to Roma last week.

A victory over Crotone tomorrow afternoon would mathematically clinch their sixth consecutive Scudetto.

However, it is possible that Juve could celebrate before even stepping on to the pitch.

If Roma lose to Chievo today and Napoli fail to beat Fiorentina this evening, then it will be impossible for both those sides to catch Juventus in the table.

A draw for Roma would keep the race alive, because they have a superior head-to-head record with the Bianconeri.

