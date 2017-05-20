Higuain: 'I survived meningitis'

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain spoke of his youth, surviving meningitis and having football in the blood. “Italy is most similar to Argentina.”

“Italy and Argentina are very similar. In fact, I think it’s the European country that is the closest to it. There is a blood bond, perhaps because so many Italians emigrated to Argentina.

“We are also similar in the way we experience football. It’s a very emotional sport for us both. Having said that, we have different playing styles for our history, tactics and atmosphere. What unites us is that both are very competitive and passionate.

“I started playing football as a child, I was five or six years old. I grew up in a football family. My father Jorge was a quality defender, he played for River Plate and Boca Juniors.

“From the earliest age, I breathed in the smell of leather and followed by father in all his football adventures. I was born in France because my father was playing there.

“My biggest dream was to become a professional football player, but I haven’t finished dreaming yet. I want to do more. My father taught me to feel on a par with everyone, with the utmost respect. When I arrived at Real Madrid, I was 17 years old in a squad full of champions, but I couldn’t be shy or have an inferiority complex.

“My mother is an artist, she paints and taught me to feel passionately about everything I do.”

Higuain revealed his career and indeed life was almost cut short by an early bout of meningitis.

“I don’t remember it. My mother told me about this a few years ago and I thank her for doing everything possible to ensure I am still here.

“She and my father acted very quickly to ensure I got treatment straight away, without waiting, and it’s thanks to them that I am here now.

“I think people who had something serious in their lives have a greater sense of depth and deep down give more value to life.”

