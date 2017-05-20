Montella open to new Milan trident

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella hints he’ll use Carlos Bacca, Gianluca Lapadula and Gerard Deulofeu together when Milan face Bologna. “Europe depends on us.”

It kicks off at San Siro on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“I am experiencing this as a Final. It could be the crowning moment of a journey we began in July,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“I have 99 Serie A victories, the new club hasn’t yet enjoyed a win and this could give us Europe, so we’ve got to get the three points.”

The Rossoneri sit in sixth place, but only one point ahead of Fiorentina.

“We have a one per cent advantage for Europe, it all depends on us and I think it’s an advantage that we only need to focus on our own efforts. A lot will depend on tomorrow’s game.

“Bologna are a very organised side with several talented players. It’ll be a match where we have to be very focused, as Bologna give me sleepless nights. It’s not important to play better than your opponents in these situations, but to win.

“Playing in the Europa League preliminary rounds would not be a problem. We really want to get into the Europa League and are aiming for this target.

“I don’t think we can drop this match point. I can’t wait to play this game and win it.”

Suso is suspended with Mattia De Sciglio, Ignazio Abate, Luca Antonelli and Giacomo Bonaventura injured.

“Lapadula and Bacca together is certainly a possibility. Apart from the last game, we always played with three forwards and that is what we’ll do tomorrow.

“There are few differences from one tactical system to another. I am not thinking of modifying it for the future. In order to overcome difficulties, you need great belief. I have improved in the way I interact with the players.

“Milan laid some important foundations, we have given the fans some joy and always tried to go beyond our capabilities. I am proud to coach these lads.

“At the start of the season we had three objectives: qualify for Europe, honour the Coppa Italia and win the Italian Super Cup. We achieved one target, went out of the Coppa to the eventual winners and are close to Europe. So I am satisfied.”

Montella was asked about Milan interest in Atalanta winger Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez, who confirmed he received an offer in January.

“He’s a great player, but he talks a bit too much!”

