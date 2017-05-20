NEWS
Saturday May 20 2017
Fiorentina go for Simeone
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are looking to Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone as a possible replacement for Nikola Kalinic next season.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, Viola director Pantaleo Corvino has set his sights on ‘Cholito’ if Kalinic is sold this summer.

The son of Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone, the 21-year-old Argentine scored 12 goals with two assists in 35 competitive games for Genoa this term.

He was snapped up from River Plate a year ago for just €5m and the price-tag has almost doubled.

Cholito has also been linked with Inter and Lazio.

