Milan interest in Farias

By Football Italia staff

Versatile Cagliari forward Diego Farias has caught the eye of Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella.

The Brazilian turned 27 last week and is under contract with the Sardinians until June 2020.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Montella has long been an admirer of Farias and hopes Milan can make an offer over the summer.

He spent his entire career in Italy, coming up through Chievo’s youth academy with spells at Verona, Foggia, Nocerina, Padova, Sassuolo and joined Cagliari in 2014.

This season Farias has struggled with injury problems, but scored seven goals with two assists in 18 Serie A appearances.

Since finding his fitness, he has scored three goals in the last two rounds against Napoli and Empoli.

What Montella seems to appreciate the most is his tactical versatility, as right-footed Farias can play on the right wing, as a striker, a trequartista or on the left.

