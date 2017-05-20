NEWS
Saturday May 20 2017
Al Nasr Dubai appoint Prandelli
By Football Italia staff

Cesare Prandelli has been appointed as the new Coach of Al Nasr Dubai Sports Club for next season, replacing Dan Petrescu.

President Sheikh Hamid Al Tayer confirmed the news to AD Sports TV this morning.

Former Italy tactician Prandelli was currently a free agent after brief spells on the benches of Galatasaray in 2014 and Valencia from October to December 2016.

The 59-year-old will work in the UAE Arabian Gulf League from next season.

He had been linked with a return to Fiorentina.

