Tavecchio: 'We need Inter and Milan back'

By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio praised Italian tacticians around the world, but warned "we need Inter and Milan to become protagonists again."

Giampiero Ventura was brought in last summer after Antonio Conte moved to Chelsea following the Euro 2016 quarter-finals.

“We are happy with Ventura and I am sure he will be with us for a long time,” Tavecchio told Sky Sport Italia.

“Italian Coaches abroad are flying the flag in the world. If they are requested everywhere, it means our school of football is among the best in the world.

“Juventus are in the Champions League Final in Cardiff and that’s an important sign for our club football, too. Inter and Milan need to become protagonists again on the Italian and international scene. We cannot just lose a city like Milan, as it has to get back to the level of Rome, Turin, Naples and Florence.

“Foreign owners are welcome if their investments are certain and legal, that’s part of the globalisation of football.”

Francesco Totti is expected to hang up his boots when his playing contract with Roma expires in June.

“I complimented Totti many times and told him that he alone must choose his destiny. As a Federation, we can only thank him for everything he’s done for Italian football.”

