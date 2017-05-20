Dybala: 'Juve on par with Real Madrid'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala insists Juventus “proved we are on a par with the top European clubs” and can beat Real Madrid for the Champions League.

They will face off in the Final in Cardiff on June 3 after the Bianconeri eliminated Porto, Barcelona and Monaco.

“Juventus have proved in recent years that we are on a par with the top European clubs,” Dybala told Radio Deejay.

“We have the same chance of winning the Champions League as Real Madrid, as both sides reached the Final by beating great opponents.

“We really want to lift that trophy for us and the fans.”

Juve stepped up the intensity after a January switch to the 4-2-3-1 formation.

“Obviously I like to play close to the goal and score as much as possible, but now I have to do what the Coach asks and help the team when covering the midfield. I do like this role.

“I am always eager to improve and watch myself back to learn where I’ve gone wrong. Tomorrow will be a decisive match against Crotone and it won’t be easy. We had a really tough training session today.”

Dybala first came to Italy as a teenager for Palermo, who are this summer relegated to Serie B.

“It’s really disappointing and a terrible moment. I hope they can soon return to Serie A.”

