Saturday May 20 2017
Khedira back in Juventus squad
By Football Italia staff

Sami Khedira is back in the Juventus squad for tomorrow’s Serie A meeting with Crotone, boosting his hopes of facing Real Madrid.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The German midfielder limped off just 10 minutes into the Champions League semi-final against Monaco with a thigh problem on May 3.

He has been working in training to find full fitness and is called up for the Crotone match in Turin.

“Khedira worked for a couple of days with the squad, he is at our disposal. He certainly won’t start, but he’ll be on the bench,” said Max Allegri in a Press conference.

Daniele Rugani and Marko Pjaca are still out of action, while Rolando Mandragora is at the Under-20 World Cup.

Juventus squad for Crotone: Buffon, Neto, Audero; Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Bonucci, Dani Alves, Lichtsteiner; Pjanic, Khedira, Marchisio, Mattiello, Lemina, Asamoah, Sturaro, Rincon; Cuadrado, Higuain, Mandzukic, Dybala, Kean

