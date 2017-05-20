Allegri: 'Juve must win tomorrow'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri warned Juventus “must win the Scudetto tomorrow against Crotone. This is the moment when we have to grab the bull by the horns.”

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“We want to celebrate the Scudetto tomorrow. We MUST win the Scudetto tomorrow,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We emerge from the Coppa Italia Final with an extraordinary result, as nobody had ever won three in a row, and that gave us remarkable strength to go forward,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

A victory would mathematically clinch the sixth consecutive Serie A title.

“The team had two good training sessions, tomorrow will be a great performance and it will be the Scudetto winner.

“Crotone have put together 17 points in their last seven games, I think 10 points from four away fixtures, they have conceded very few goals and are extremely dangerous on the counter-attack.

“The team needs to play with calm, but also the determination we saw after the defeat to Roma.

“Paulo Dybala is fine. Tomorrow we’ll have Buffon in goal, Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini and Alex Sandro in defence,” he confirmed.

“Claudio Marchisio recovered well from the Coppa Italia Final and tomorrow he will play. I am satisfied with what the lads are doing. We’re in a wonderful moment of the campaign, tomorrow we need the fans to be behind us, as it’s the most important game of the season, the one that decides the Scudetto.

“A Final is not a game you play, it is one you win. I told the lads we’re sick of the sight of each other, so let’s finish the Scudetto and we can all have a few days off! Then after that we can prepare for Cardiff.

“The entire season has been crucial. We made big changes midway through, we won some games when not playing that well, so winning ugly with character.

“This is the moment when we have to grab the bull by the horns. Cardiff comes later, tomorrow we need to focus on the Scudetto.”

Juventus have seen the title race go down to the wire, as Roma beat them 3-1 last week to reduce the gap to just four points. The Bianconeri picked up just two draws in the last three rounds. What happened?

“There is no scientific explanation. It might be a physiological one, that the team has been pushing so hard and we conceded a daft goal against Atalanta at the end.

“Football is like this, at times you win games you don’t deserve and lose ones you do. Against Roma the second half performance was the issue and the Coppa Italia Final was the reaction to that, so I expect to see that same approach tomorrow.”

