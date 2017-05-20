NEWS
Saturday May 20 2017
Icardi out of Lazio-Inter
By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi, Cristian Ansaldi, Joao Miranda and Geoffrey Kondogbia are out of Inter’s trip to Lazio tomorrow night.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Icardi just received his first call to the Argentina squad for several years, but he might have to miss out due to a muscular injury.

The striker is certainly forced to miss the Lazio game, along with Ansaldi and Miranda.

Kondogbia continues his two-match ban, but Gary Medel returns from suspension.

Inter are without a win in seven rounds and suffered four consecutive defeats.

Inter squad for Lazio: Handanovic, Carrizo, Berni, Radu; Andreolli, Medel, Sainsbury, Santon, Murillo, D’Ambrosio, Vanheusden, Nagatomo, Yao; Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Banega, Brozovic; Palacio, Biabiany, Eder, Perisic, Candreva, Barbosa, Pinamonti

