Icardi out of Lazio-Inter

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi, Cristian Ansaldi, Joao Miranda and Geoffrey Kondogbia are out of Inter’s trip to Lazio tomorrow night.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Icardi just received his first call to the Argentina squad for several years, but he might have to miss out due to a muscular injury.

The striker is certainly forced to miss the Lazio game, along with Ansaldi and Miranda.

Kondogbia continues his two-match ban, but Gary Medel returns from suspension.

Inter are without a win in seven rounds and suffered four consecutive defeats.

Inter squad for Lazio: Handanovic, Carrizo, Berni, Radu; Andreolli, Medel, Sainsbury, Santon, Murillo, D’Ambrosio, Vanheusden, Nagatomo, Yao; Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Banega, Brozovic; Palacio, Biabiany, Eder, Perisic, Candreva, Barbosa, Pinamonti

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more