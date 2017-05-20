Nicola: 'Crotone are like Rango!'

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola explains why Crotone had such a tough start to the season and can now upset Juventus. “We’re like Rango!”

“I want the whole team to stay together and participate for the last two games of the season. We’ll see if someone can or cannot recover,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“If I were to list Juve’s qualities, a single Press conference wouldn’t be enough. So, as we always have done, we’ll concentrate on our own strengths.

“I see the squad training well, above all it is enormously gratifying to go to the Juventus Stadium two rounds from the end of the season and with it all still to play for."

Crotone are one point adrift of Empoli and two behind Genoa, as the relegation dogfight is wide open.

“We want to show how far we’ve come, how much the side has improved technically and tactically. We used to joke that at the start we seemed like we’d just passed our driving test, being super careful not to stall or get into the wrong gear, look in the mirror, etc. We spent the whole time thinking about what we were meant to do rather than doing it.

“Now we can park comfortably and drive on the motorway. The lads believed in their work and our objective is to go to the Juventus Stadium and show we can have our say.

“When the difference in quality is so clear, we have to become great alchemists and mix together different elements to create something greater than the sum of its parts.

“I have already found our sponsor, the representative figure. I don’t know how many of you have children, but there’s a great cartoon called Rango. That’s our story.

“A character who didn’t seem to have many characters, but he made people believe that he had even more than he really did. We’re like little Rangos.”

Rango is a 2011 computer-animated Western film voiced by Johnny Depp about a pet chameleon who ends up becoming the sheriff of a town populated by desert animals.

“I don’t know if the season will be resolved tomorrow or if it goes down to the wire. We cannot even afford to think about the result in Turin, we need to focus only on all we did to reach this stage and have the same self-belief that we’ve showed against the other big clubs.

“It’s not easy to be told for a year that we’re not good enough and then suddenly to surprise people. There are many out there cheering Crotone on now. We’re going to face a side that is trying to win the Treble, but it’s that great madness that could allow us to believe in a result.

“We want to prove that we are not doomed before we even kick off. Statistically it may well be true that we don’t have much of a chance, but it’s football and anything can happen.

“As we proved in recent rounds, and that makes a Coach happy, a player who hasn’t been picked many times to start can still be decisive. There’s a year of work that goes into being ready for that moment.”

