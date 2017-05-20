Liveblog: Serie A Super Saturday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action as it happens from today’s Serie A games, as Roma visit Chievo to keep the Scudetto race alive and Napoli host Fiorentina.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

And to keep a closer eye on the individual statistics, try our Live Scores Service too.

We begin at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT) when second-placed Roma are at the Stadio Bentegodi against Chievo.

The Giallorossi know that a win would put them within a point of leaders Juventus for 24 hours, while helping to secure that precious automatic Champions League spot.

That’s what Napoli are aiming for, as they are only one point behind Luciano Spalletti’s side and take on a Fiorentina outfit pushing for Europe.

The last time these teams met, it was a 3-3 thriller in Florence.

Live Blog Serie A Super Saturday

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more