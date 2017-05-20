Napoli close to Cragno deal

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are reportedly close to securing goalkeeper Alessio Cragno, the Cagliari shot-stopper currently on loan at Benevento.

He turns 23 next month and kept 15 clean sheets in 33 Serie B games this season.

According to the Corriere dello Sport newspaper, Napoli are on the verge of completing their swoop for the Italy Under-21 international.

He would be a back-up to either Pepe Reina or another goalkeeper, as the Partenopei have been linked to Wojciech Szczesny and Lukasz Skorupski.

