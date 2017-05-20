NEWS
Saturday May 20 2017
Napoli close to Cragno deal
By Football Italia staff

Napoli are reportedly close to securing goalkeeper Alessio Cragno, the Cagliari shot-stopper currently on loan at Benevento.

He turns 23 next month and kept 15 clean sheets in 33 Serie B games this season.

According to the Corriere dello Sport newspaper, Napoli are on the verge of completing their swoop for the Italy Under-21 international.

He would be a back-up to either Pepe Reina or another goalkeeper, as the Partenopei have been linked to Wojciech Szczesny and Lukasz Skorupski.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies