Roma director Mauro Baldissoni has no regrets, but warns Luciano Spalletti that “Coaches do not ask clubs for guarantees. The club chooses the Coach.”

Francesco Totti has once again refused to confirm or deny whether he’ll retire at the end of the season, despite the club insisting that he is.

“Francesco is a great personality as well as a player, so he is enjoying himself keeping everyone on their toes. We are preparing a big party for Sunday,” Baldissoni told Mediaset Premium.

Roma beat Juventus 3-1 last week and closed the gap at the top of the table to just four points, so do they still believe in the Scudetto miracle?

“We believe in hard work and not miracles. We can set a new points record, so if someone else does even better, we can only tip our hats to them.”

Baldissoni was again asked about Coach Spalletti’s future and shrugged it off, apart from questions on whether the tactician had asked for reinforcements.

“We are 100 per cent concentrated on these two games, we know what is at stake. We have to achieve what we can, which is at least second place.

“Coaches do not ask clubs for guarantees. It is a club that chooses the Coach. That is not how it works. This is not the first time I’ve had to point this out to the media.

“Spalletti said from the start that the intention was to win, so we are now focused entirely on second place, which might not be a trophy, but it is very important going forward. We won’t discuss the rest until after the season has finished.

“The President (Jim Pallotta) will arrive next week and we’ll see if in the days after that we can sit down to plan for next season. We are not awaiting his arrival to work, though, as he still contributes even from a distance.”

Considering how Roma lost the Champions League preliminary round against Porto and dropped points against smaller sides throughout the season, are there regrets?

“There’s no point looking back over previous results or having regrets. Evidently we weren’t good enough to compete in the Champions League this season.”

Former Roma director of sport Walter Sabatini has been appointed to a supervisory role at Inter and Suning Group.

“I am happy for him, as he has started a new adventure and needs to be fired up and enthusiastic. I saw him both curious and enthusiastic about this situation.”

