Roma win eight-goal thriller

By Football Italia staff

Roma fought back twice against Chievo to eventually win 5-3 at the Bentegodi in a thriller with Stephan El Shaarawy and Mohamed Salah braces.

It was an extraordinary game in Verona, as Lucas Castro and Roberto Inglese (who eventually netted two) threatened to spoil Luciano Spalletti’s plans.

A victory was needed to close the gap on leaders Juventus, at least temporarily, to one point and keep Napoli behind them in third.

El Shaarawy and Salah grabbed two each in the epic comeback before Edin Dzeko scored a thunderbolt to consolidate his Capocannoniere status.

