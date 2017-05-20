Line-ups: Napoli-Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Napoli need a victory to keep up the pressure on Roma for second place, but host a Fiorentina side that held them to a 3-3 thriller last time.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

The Partenopei went into this weekend one point behind Roma and five adrift of leaders Juventus, so technically still in the Scudetto race.

Allan and Nikola Maksimovic are injured, so Piotr Zielinski starts on his 23rd birthday.

The usual Three Tenors are upfront, Dries Mertens (who has reportedly agreed a new contract), Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon.

Fiorentina are one point behind Milan in the fight for that final Europa League spot, but make the trip to the San Paolo without suspended Borja Valero and Davide Astori.

Carlos Sanchez is on the treatment table, but Gonzalo Rodriguez is available after his ban to bolster the defence.

Nikola Kalinic leads the way with support from Josip Ilicic, Sebastian Cristoforo and Federico Bernardeschi, but once again Federico Chiesa is benched.

When these sides met back in December, it was a thrilling 3-3 draw, but a month later Napoli eliminated Fiorentina from the Coppa Italia quarter-final with a 1-0 victory.

Fiorentina have not beaten Napoli since a 1-0 Serie A result here in March 2014, managing two draws from the next seven meetings, home and away in all competition.

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Napoli bench: Rafael, Sepe, Strinic, Giaccherini, Maggio, Leandrinho, Chiriches, Rog, Pavoletti, Diawara, Tonelli, Milik

Fiorentina: Tatarusanu; Gonzalo Rodriguez, Tomovic, De Maio, Maxi Olivera; Vecino, Badelj; Ilicic, Cristoforo, Bernardeschi; Kalinic

Fiorentina bench: Sportiello, Dragowski, Tello, Salcedo, Saponara, Hagi, Chiesa, Maistro, Babacar, Milic, Mlakar, Reymao

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more