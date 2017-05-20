Insigne: 'Napoli sending a signal'

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne expects “a great game” against Fiorentina and whether they finish second or third, Napoli “sent a signal we want to do something important next season.”

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT)

“It will certainly be a great game, as Fiorentina are an entertaining team. They’ll try to cause us problems, which they did in the reverse fixture, and we’ll focus on our own performance,” Insigne told Mediaset Premium.

Roma are currently four points ahead after beating Chievo 5-3 at the Bentegodi this evening.

“I wouldn’t call third place a failure, but there will certainly be regrets. Right now we have to focus on Fiorentina and then give it our all in the last game, see what happens.

“All we can do is put together six points from the last two rounds, then we’ll see whether we’re in second or third.

“We are all doing well and must be united to aim for big targets. I think the Dries Mertens contract will come soon and, along with my deal, it sent a signal that we want to do something important next season.”

