El Shaarawy enjoys Roma form

By Football Italia staff

Stephan El Shaarawy explained his excellent form for Roma after a brace in the 5-3 victory at Chievo. “This is a special moment for me.”

The Little Pharaoh was decisive in the comeback at the Stadio Bentegodi, as in the last eight competitive games, he has contributed four goals and three assists.

“Chievo started so aggressive and tough. We knew it was going to be a difficult match. They pressed us high and made the most of their chances, such as the second goal, where we weren’t concentrated enough on the cross,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“Nonetheless, we managed to twice fight back and eventually turn the situation around. Now we have to focus on Genoa and holding on to second place.

“I feel very good on a psychological level, not just as a player, so this is a special moment for me. I hope that it carries on and takes me to the Nazionale, because I care a great deal about that.”

The win means Roma are, at least temporarily, one point behind Serie A leaders Juventus.

“We’ll see what Juventus do tomorrow, they will certainly go all-out for the victory against Crotone. We also await Napoli, because the important thing for us is to remain at least a point ahead of them.”

There were wonderful scenes at the Bentegodi when the crowd called for Francesco Totti’s introduction from the bench and he was given a standing ovation in what is probably his final ‘away’ match.

“We get fired up on the bench too when the crowd chants Totti’s name. He is an extraordinary player and it’s an honour to be able to play alongside him.”

