Maran coy on Chievo future

By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran felt Chievo gave their all in the 5-3 thriller with Roma, but conceded avoidable goals and he was reticent on his future.

The Flying Donkeys had nothing to play for, yet took the lead twice and kept pushing to the very end.

“We could’ve avoided a few of the Roma goals, but I am happy with the character and the approach taken by my team,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“We lost two players to injury during the match, but the team gave its all and that pleases me, especially against a great side like Roma.

“In the first half we managed to pass our way into their penalty area several times and that’s no mean feat against Roma. Aside from the result, which obviously doesn’t make us happy, we can be content with the overall season we’ve had.”

Maran was asked about his future after securing safety for the third consecutive campaign.

“The fans have to stay calm, because the President has always given a sense of consistency to this team. Now we’ll meet with the President and together reflect on the future.”

On Thursday evening, Hellas Verona earned promotion from Serie B, so the Derby della Scala returns next season.

“It is pleasing that the derby is back, I compliment Hellas and am happy, because for this city to have two sides in Serie A is something to be proud of.”

