Gazzetta: 'Inter eye Allegri and Sarri'

By Football Italia staff

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Max Allegri and Maurizio Sarri are also among the contenders for the Inter bench next season.

Stefano Pioli became the second Coach that they sacked this term, so Stefano Vecchi is the caretaker manager for the final three rounds.

It is well known that Antonio Conte is the first choice for Suning Group, but he is under contract with Chelsea and needs to discuss his situation with Roman Abramovich.

Another option is Diego Simeone, whose future at Atletico Madrid is in doubt, while Luciano Spalletti has also been repeatedly mentioned.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport have come up with some completely new names for the Inter bench.

They report that Juventus Coach Allegri and Napoli’s Sarri are also on the shortlist for owners Suning.

This is because director Piero Ausilio gave a surprisingly frank talk to university students, in which he said Inter “need the best Coach in the world, but those are already at Chelsea, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.”

La Gazzetta took this to mean Allegri was on the radar, though leaving the Bianconeri for one of their historic Serie A rivals – especially with his past as a Milan Scudetto-winner – would be highly improbable.

If Allegri is to quit Juve, then it would be to go abroad, with Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain all options.

As for Sarri, former Inter President Massimo Moratti said this week that he admires the Napoli boss and would gladly choose him to lead the Nerazzurri.

Again, a departure from the Partenopei is unlikely, although Sarri does regularly complain about the lack of revenue at Napoli and he wouldn’t have that problem with Inter’s Chinese owners.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more