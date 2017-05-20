NEWS
Saturday May 20 2017
Four-star Napoli thump Fiorentina
By Football Italia staff

Napoli ran riot in their final home game of the season, crushing Fiorentina 4-1 with a Dries Mertens brace, Lorenzo Insigne and Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Partenopei maintain the pressure on Roma, as the gap from second place remains one point going into the final round of the season.

Koulibaly was the unexpected first name on the scoresheet, turning in on a corner, while Mertens hit the woodwork, set up Insigne for the second and then bagged a second-half brace.

Ciprian Tatarusanu will be embarrassed, as one of the goals was gifted by his howler on another set play.

Josip Ilicic managed to pull one back for Fiorentina with a deflected strike.

Napoli have already set a new record of points with 83 and have a game in hand against Sampdoria.

