Hamsik: 'Napoli want next season now'

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik celebrated Napoli setting a new record of Serie A points. “We can’t wait to start a new season so we can challenge to win silverware.”

The Partenopei crushed Fiorentina 4-1 to take them up to 83 points, still one below Roma with just one game remaining and still technically in the Scudetto race too.

“It has been an extraordinary season, the only pity is our position in the table, because with the way we played, we deserved something more,” Hamsik told Mediaset Premium.

“We certainly dropped a few points that we shouldn’t have, but we are building a great future. We can’t wait to start a new season so we can challenge to win silverware.

“I think we’ve got everything we need to challenge for the Scudetto. Looking at the way we play now, I’d say we are already a complete team.

“The club did well to work out the contract renewals it needed to do, we are all together and the best players remain, so we are all looking to the future.

“We have hope of finishing second. We are up there, we’ve already set a record of points for Napoli and it’s not over yet.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more