Sousa: 'Napoli best I've ever faced'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina boss Paulo Sousa admits Napoli “are one of the best sides I have ever faced throughout my career” after a 4-1 defeat.

Dries Mertens bagged a brace, while Kalidou Koulibaly and Lorenzo Insigne also found the net at the Stadio San Paolo.

“I tip my hat to Napoli, they are so organised, have great quality and were super-motivated. We conceded an early goal on a corner and that hit the team hard, then we conceded a second on the transition,” Sousa told Mediaset Premium.

“We tried to change in the second half and bring more attacking wingers further forward. We did create chances, naturally we also conceded them because Napoli are an excellent side.

“Napoli have excellent dynamics and a remarkable grasp of possession. For me, as a Coach, I have to say Napoli are one of the best sides I have ever faced throughout my career.

“They have quality all over the pitch, great organisation and when they need to make individual choices in the game, they do that well too. Their forwards help out in defence and pass so well that they keep possession comfortably.

“Their goalkeeper made some good saves too. The important thing for me as a Coach is to have constructive criticism. I told Maurizio Sarri before kick-off that I really had fun watching the recordings of his games this week, as I had to study their football.”

Sousa’s contract expires in June and he will not renew, so what does the future hold for the Portuguese tactician?

“Thank goodness, I have been given the opportunity to work in football in my life and that is what I love to do. My future? My future is next week. I will try to get the best out of my lads to the final game of the season.

“I love to be a Coach. I made a decision in my career to never rule out any option. I respect anyone who thinks of me and will always evaluate options with an open mind.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more