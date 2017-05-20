Sarri: 'Napoli stronger next season'

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri said Napoli must be “very proud of an extraordinary campaign, and we have every intention of improving it next season.”

The Partenopei swept Fiorentina aside 4-1 this evening, setting a new all-time club record in the top flight, beating last year’s total – with a game in hand.

“We’ve had an extraordinary campaign and are very proud of it. In most leagues, 83 points would win you the title. There are sides out there with incredible results,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“I have to thank the fans for the celebration they gave to the team, as that also means that they appreciate what they’ve seen.

“We have come through difficulties that are not to be underestimated and the lads pushed through tonight even when there might’ve been the temptation to let go.”

Despite many saying Napoli play the best football in Serie A, they are still only in third place behind Juventus and Roma. Can next season be a genuine Scudetto challenge?

“We have to focus on ourselves, not others. We are improving, we have a dream, as is only right, but a dream might remain just that. It’s not as if critics have to impose the dreams upon us.

“The team did much better than people thought we would, got more points than last season even after losing Arek Milik to injury early on. We took part in the Champions League, which is different to the Europa League.

“It has been an extraordinary campaign and we have every intention of improving on it next season. If we do that, it’ll be quite something.”

Sarri continued his love-hate relationship with television pundits.

“Someone sets a new record of points in the history of Napoli and you ask me what we’re missing? You really like making me angry, don’t you?” he smirked.

“The fans are extraordinary. This was the last home game of the season, we had zero chance of catching Roma, because they won earlier, and yet they kept cheering us on and showing their enthusiasm. These supporters reflect the city and it’s wonderful to see.”

Dries Mertens bagged a brace this evening, taking him up to 27 Serie A goals, just one shy of Roma’s Edin Dzeko, which is why the Belgian was irritated when substituted.

“In all honesty, I didn’t know how many goals Mertens had scored, otherwise I might’ve left him on a little longer. Having said that, I cannot put a personal objective in front of the team’s requirements. Whether he wins the Capocannoniere title or not, he has had an amazing season.

“He wasn’t even a centre-forward until October, but scored 27 Serie A goals and 33 overall. Pavoletti hadn’t played in a long time and it was right he get a chance.

“I remember when I first told Mertens to be a centre-forward, I said if he really settled into the role, he could score 20 goals. He went beyond my rosiest expectations.

“Our last few games against Fiorentina have been difficult, as they stop you keeping possession and we struggle when we cannot command the possession.

“They can constantly cause you tricky situations in defence, but after seven or eight minutes we were fortunate enough to take the lead and that opened up the game a little bit, making our task simpler.

“Aside from the result, I thought Fiorentina had a good performance tonight. It’s true we created a lot, but we also made more mistakes and had much less possession than we are accustomed to.”

