Corvino: 'With or without Bernardeschi'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina director Pantaleo Corvino assured they “will have an important squad, with or without Federico Bernardeschi.”

The Viola have effectively lost out now on hopes of a European place after their 4-1 defeat to Napoli, as if Milan beat Bologna tomorrow, sixth place is sealed up.

“Unfortunately we dropped points against smaller clubs and that is our only real regret,” Corvino told Sky Sport Italia.

Coach Paulo Sousa’s contract expires next month and neither party seems inclined towards an extension.

“There has been talk about his future for a long time, but we always wanted to concentrate on the present, seeing as we were in the running for Europe.

“There’s still one round left in the season, so we are still focused on the present, but we directors also begin planning for the future.”

Corvino was asked about the situation with Bernardeschi, who is considering a contract proposal amid plenty of interest from clubs within and outside Italy.

“We are a big club and we are thinking of a Fiorentina in future that will have an important squad, with or without Bernardeschi.”

