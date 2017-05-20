NEWS
Saturday May 20 2017
Corvino: 'With or without Bernardeschi'
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina director Pantaleo Corvino assured they “will have an important squad, with or without Federico Bernardeschi.”

The Viola have effectively lost out now on hopes of a European place after their 4-1 defeat to Napoli, as if Milan beat Bologna tomorrow, sixth place is sealed up.

“Unfortunately we dropped points against smaller clubs and that is our only real regret,” Corvino told Sky Sport Italia.

Coach Paulo Sousa’s contract expires next month and neither party seems inclined towards an extension.

“There has been talk about his future for a long time, but we always wanted to concentrate on the present, seeing as we were in the running for Europe.

“There’s still one round left in the season, so we are still focused on the present, but we directors also begin planning for the future.”

Corvino was asked about the situation with Bernardeschi, who is considering a contract proposal amid plenty of interest from clubs within and outside Italy.

“We are a big club and we are thinking of a Fiorentina in future that will have an important squad, with or without Bernardeschi.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies