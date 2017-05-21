Liveblog: Serie A Super Sunday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the action from the penultimate Serie A round, as Juventus can clinch the Scudetto with Crotone, Milan for Europe with Bologna, the relegation dogfight and tonight’s Lazio-Inter.

Almost all the games kick off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), as we go into the last two rounds of the season.

Juventus can mathematically seal the Scudetto with a victory, but they host a Crotone side with 17 points from the last seven games and who are desperate to claw their way towards safety.

The Calabrese club are just one point behind Empoli, who host fifth-placed Atalanta today, and two adrift of struggling Genoa, who are up against Torino.

Milan will qualify for the Europa League preliminary rounds if they beat Bologna today at San Siro in their final home game of the season, but Suso is suspended.

Sassuolo-Cagliari and Udinese-Sampdoria should also provide some entertainment, as on Saturday we already had 13 goals in just two matches.

This evening Inter try to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat and Lazio aim to put the Coppa Italia Final disappointment behind them at the Stadio Olimpico.

Live Blog Serie A Super Sunday

