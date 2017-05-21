Corsi: 'Two finals remaining

By Football Italia staff

Empoli President Fabrizio Corsi says his team's last two matches with Atalanta and Palermo are both cup finals.

The Azzurri are locked in a three-way battle with Genoa and Crotone to avoid Serie A's third and final relegation place.

"We have two finals coming up. We will fight until the end to stay up," President Corsi told a Press conference as the Tuscan's stepped up preparations for today's home clash with La Dea.

"It's a very difficult match awaiting us, but we have all the ingredients to do well.

"We are getting to the end of the League and the pressure is greater than normal. I have to say I have always seen commitment and conviction from the team."

In Empoli's way this afternoon stand an Atalanta team who have surpassed all expectation to lie fifth in the table. However, Corsi is not phased by the size of the challenge that awaits his side.

"The strength of the opposition doesn't scare me. We have shown we have the quality to do it against Atalanta.

"We will analyse things in the future, right now I want to stress how important this match is.

"I hope that this pressure can be converted into positive energy."

The Azzurri have seen their lead over Crotone whittled down to just one point following the Pitagorici's fine recent form.

And the Empoli President admits he did not expect Davide Nicola's side to make such a fight of the relegation battle.

"Crotone? Maybe we didn't think it would be them who came back in the way they have, but they are the team who have managed things better.

"We must not mess it up."

