Juric: 'Game of our lives'

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Juric says Genoa must play 'the game of their lives' against Torino today.

The Rossoblu begin their penultimate Serie A match of the season just two points above the relegation zone.

Despite some horrendous form in the second half of the campaign, it always appeared the Marassi side would steer clear of the battle to stay in Italy's top-flight.

However, the vastly improved results of both Crotone and Empoli mean there is now a very real chance the Griffone will be playing in Serie B come next season.

"It will be the game of our lives given our delicate situation," Juric, whose team's fate remains in their own hands, told reporters.

"We are at home and we have the chance to put in a great performance.

"The Marassi crowd? We need our people. We are focused and determined to do well."

The Croatian Coach added that he is not worried by the prospect of relegation to the second tier.

"I am not scared in that sense. We have done some unexpected things like beating Inter and Lazio, but there have been other games where we could have done more.

"Now we are playing at home and we need to give our all."

Juric stressed the importance of Genoa taking the right mental approach to the meeting with mid-table Toro and also confirmed Giovanni Simeone faces a race to be fit in time for today's clash.

"We need to do well from the mental point of view. The players need to play their own game thinking only about what's happening on the pitch.

"Yesterday, Simeone had his first training session and we will push him to be ready in time."

