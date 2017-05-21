Gattuso: 'Get used to foreign ownership'

By Football Italia staff

Gennaro Gattuso says foreign ownership is a reality that fans of Italian clubs have to get used to.

The Milan legend was commenting on the recent takeover of the Rossoneri by Chinese investors, following long-serving President Silvio Berlusconi's decision to sell the San Siro side.

Speaking to Corriere di Bologna, the former Italy midfielder expressed his belief that investment from abroad could be the only way for clubs on the peninsula to start competing in Europe once more.

"It's a reality that we all have to get used to," Gattuso commented.

"If this is the only way to get our football back to high European levels, I am happy for Chinese, Canadians and anyone else who comes to invest money into our club.

"The important thing is to follow the right path. It needs passion, planning and organisation.

"What Juve have done should be followed as if it were the gospel."

