Scudetto, Europe and relegation on the line

By Football Italia staff

The Scudetto, Europa League qualification and relegation issues could all be decided in today's Serie A matches.

With seven matches taking place in Italy's top-flight over the course of this afternoon and evening, there is far more at stake on the penultimate match-day than would perhaps have been anticipated just weeks ago.

Juventus' three-match winless run has allowed Roma and Napoli the opportunity to take the title race into the final week of the season, at least mathematically.

Both the Giallorossi and Partenopei won last night, moving to within one and two points respectively of the Old Lady.

It means that the defending champions must beat Crotone today if they are to wrap up a sixth consecutive Scudetto prior to the final day.

Should Max Allegri's team draw against the Pitagorici, Napoli would be out of the running due to Juve's superior head-to-head record, but Roma would still harbour hopes of a first Scudetto since 2001 going into next weekend's season finale.

An unlikely defeat for Juve today would mean that the Scudetto remains a three-horse race.

The match in Turin also has potential ramifications at the bottom of the table. Davide Nicola's Crotone begin the day in the relegation zone but lie just one point behind Empoli and two shy of Genoa.

Though they will be huge underdogs at Juventus Stadium, a draw would guarantee that the Pitagorici take their fight for survival all the way to the last day. A stalemate could even move the Calabria side out of the drop zone if Empoli lose to Atalanta.

Victory would put Crotone's fate in their own hands if Empoli fail to win or Genoa lose to Torino.

On the other hand, defeat for Crotone would mean their relegation could be sealed today. This would happen if Empoli were to beat La Dea and Genoa claimed at least a point against Toro.

It is a simpler equation in the race for the final Europa League qualification place. Milan know that victory over Bologna at San Siro will clinch sixth spot, taking them out of the reach of both Fiorentina and Inter.

Should the Rossoneri drop points, however, the door would remain open for the Nerazzurri to keep their hopes alive when they face Lazio in this evening's match.

