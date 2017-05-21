Neto: 'Juve move worth it'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus goalkeeper Norberto Neto says his move to Turin has been worth it despite being understudy to Gigi Buffon.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper signed for the Old Lady from Fiorentina in 2015 and has witnessed the club win a Scudetto and two Coppa Italia titles since his transfer.

And with Juve on the verge of another League title and also in the final of the Champions League, the Brazilian believes this is the best period of his career.

"I'm not thinking about being Buffon's heir. I just think about doing my best for Juventus," Neto told Lance.

"When I signed here I knew it would be a battle and that I wouldn't be a starter. I don't know what will happen in the future or what I will do for my career.

"It is important to aspire to be such a professional like Buffon. But moving from Florence to Turin has been worth it.

"I fight every day to be better and then play. I am in the best moment of my career.

"My aim is to take maximum advantage of the chances that are given to me, like in the final of the Coppa Italia and all the other times I am called upon."

Neto played in midweek's Coppa Italia final win over Lazio but is now looking forward to today's Serie A match with Crotone, where a win will see Juve crowned Italian champions for the sixth straight season.

"The Coppa was important, it was a target and it has helped us for the end of the season. In the League we have to win against Crotone.

"We know destiny is in our hands. We want to win and take the championship."

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more