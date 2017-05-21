Inter join Rodrigo Caio chase

By Football Italia staff

Inter have joined Milan, Roma and Lazio in chasing Brazilian centre-back Rodrigo Caio from Sao Paulo.

He turns 24 over the summer and was part of the Brazil side that won the Olympic gold medal along with Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa.

Caio has long been linked with Lazio and Milan, above all last summer and during the January transfer window.

However, he only recently penned a new contract to June 2021 and the price-tag has climbed to €16m.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Inter are also now ready to make an offer for the Sao Paulo talent, who already has two senior caps for Brazil.

His versatility makes him more valuable, as he can also play in midfield when needed and is strong in the air.

Crucially for Inter and Roma, Caio has an Italian passport, so would not take up a non-EU spot in the squad.

