Leicester next for Hart?

By Football Italia staff

According to English newspapers, Leicester City and Crystal Palace are the latest clubs interested in Joe Hart, who won’t extend his Torino stay.

The England Number 1 spent this season on loan in Serie A, but the club is not prepared to pay for a permanent transfer and Manchester City have no intention of renewing the deal either.

Several clubs in the Premier League have shown interest, including Liverpool, Everton, Southampton and West Ham United.

Now it’s suggested that Manchester City will offer Hart to Leicester in exchange for their shot-stopper, Kasper Schmeichel.

The Mail on Sunday claim City have set a price-tag of £20m on the 30-year-old, although that would rise to £25m for clubs in the Champions League.

