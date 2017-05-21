Report: Spalletti quits Roma

By Football Italia staff

Sky Sport Italia claim Luciano Spalletti has already informed Roma he will not be signing a new contract, so they can start searching for a new Coach.

The tactician’s deal is due to expire on June 30 and so far he has been reticent to discuss the matter, in public or in private.

However, with second place and automatic Champions League qualification practically sealed with a 5-3 victory at Chievo last night, it seems he has broken his silence.

Spalletti had for many weeks been unlikely to extend his stay at the Stadio Olimpico, even confessing he “would never have come back” to Roma if he’d known the controversy over Francesco Totti’s playing time.

This is the 58-year-old’s second spell with the Giallorossi after 2005-2009, as he returned in January 2016 to replace sacked Rudi Garcia.

Spalletti has been mentioned as a possible contender for the Inter job next season.

