Juve all in for Bernardeschi

By Football Italia staff

Juventus will reportedly make an offer for Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi, with Lazio’s Keita Balde Diao as second choice.

The Bianconeri are planning for the future and simply reaching the Champions League Final will give a huge boost to the club coffers.

According to Tuttosport, they will make a formal offer to Fiorentina for Bernardeschi after the June 3 showdown with Real Madrid in Cardiff.

The 23-year-old’s contract is due to expire in 2019 and he has so far rejected the renewal proposals.

Director Pantaleo Corvino admitted as much after last night’s 4-1 defeat to Napoli when he said “we’ll have an important squad, with or without Bernardeschi.”

This season he has contributed 14 goals and five assists in 40 competitive games for the Viola.

The alternative to the Italy international is Lazio forward Keita, whose contract runs out in 2018 and is therefore on the market.

Numerous clubs are lining up for Keita, including Inter, Milan and Premier League sides.

