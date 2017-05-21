Inter offer Conte €23m wages

By Football Italia staff

Inter are raising their salary proposal to Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to an astonishing €23m per year, according to the Sunday Express.

The Nerazzurri interest is absolutely no secret, but the size of the offer on the table keeps rising.

After Italian media said the wages were €15m per year, now the Sunday Express claims it’s rising to almost €23m.

In an interview with Italian paper La Repubblica on Saturday, Conte confessed he wasn’t entirely confident about staying in London.

“My objective is to lay the foundations so Chelsea can continue to win.

“This is already a big club, but it’s inconsistent. They won the Champions League, then went out in the first round. They won the Premier League and then finished 10th. Chelsea need to find stability at the top.

“I will speak to Roman Abramovich soon.”

Whether that is with Conte still at the helm remains to be seen amid huge offers from Inter.

“It’s not all happiness and light. The arrival was, but the journey wasn’t. With my wife Elisabetta in January we decided that Vittoria would finish school in Turin, even if she was already registered to start in London.

“However, if I am to stay, then they will come and stay with me. It will be a great opportunity for my daughter to live in a foreign country. I’ll tell you one thing for sure, I won’t have another year on my own.”

