Line-ups: Milan-Bologna

By Football Italia staff

Milan must beat Bologna to be sure of Europa League football and, with Suso suspended, start Carlos Bacca, Gianluca Lapadula and Gerard Deulofeu together.

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The Rossoneri have a big opportunity to lock down sixth place with one round to spare, as Fiorentina lost 4-1 at Napoli last night.

This means a win this afternoon would mathematically secure sixth and therefore entry into the Europa League preliminary rounds, even if that means starting the season in July.

Vincenzo Montella is forced into changes, as Suso is suspended with Mattia De Sciglio, Ignazio Abate, Luca Antonelli and Giacomo Bonaventura injured.

He takes a risk by fielding an all-new attack with Bacca, Lapadula and Deulofeu, even if technically the Spaniard will be tracking back to help out the midfield with Leonel Vangioni in a 3-5-2.

Riccardo Montolivo again starts after his lengthy injury lay-off with Andrea Bertolacci returning.

Milan need a boost, because they are winless in five rounds, including consecutive home defeats to Empoli and Roma.

Bologna are comfortably mid-table and have won two of their last three games, including a 4-0 hammering of Udinese, but their away form has been dire.

They’ve picked up one point from the last three away fixtures.

Mattia Destro will be particularly eager to make his mark against his old club, having famously flopped during a six-month spell at San Siro.

Federico Di Francesco (son of Sassuolo Coach Eusebio), Simone Verdi and Ladislav Krejci fan out behind the striker.

Domenico Maietta, Adam Nagy and Adam Masina are on the treatment table.

There will no doubt be a warm welcome from the crowd for Coach Roberto Donadoni, a Milan hero in his playing days on the wing.

While Bologna were victorious at San Siro last season, that was the only win over the Rossoneri in the last 14 matches in all competitions.

Milan: Donnarumma; Gomez, Paletta, Romagnoli; Deulofeu, Pasalic, Montolivo, Bertolacci, Vangioni; Bacca, Lapadula

Bologna: Mirante; Torosidis, Gastaldello, Helander, Mbaye; Taider, Donsah; Krejci, Verdi, Di Francesco; Destro

