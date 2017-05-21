Higuain: 'Juve have to win'

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain warned Juventus “have no choice but to win” against Crotone today and finish off the Scudetto race.

It kicks off in Turin at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

“We know full well that we must win. It’s a very important game, we have no choice but to win it,” Pipita told Mediaset Premium.

“We realise how important it is and that we need to clinch the Scudetto today. I thank the fans for their support and hope to give back today.”

A victory will mathematically seal the sixth consecutive title with one round to spare.

