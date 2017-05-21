NEWS
Sunday May 21 2017
Lazio lose both goalkeepers
By Football Italia staff

Lazio are without both first choice goalkeepers against Inter, so Vargic gets his debut this evening, while Marco Parolo is also injured.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Federico Marchetti has been out of action for a while and Albania international Strakosha filled in admirably.

However, Strakosha is suffering from flu symptoms and has not recovered in time after the Coppa Italia Final defeat to Juventus on Wednesday.

That means 30-year-old Ivan Vargic will make his first competitive appearance in a Lazio jersey after his summer arrival from HNK Rijeka.

He is a Croatia international with three caps at senior level.

Coach Simone Inzaghi is also forced to do without injured Parolo and Jordan Lukaku.

Stefan Radu is suspended, leaving only 23 available players.

Lazio squad for Inter: Adamonis, Borrelli, Vargic; Basta, Bastos, de Vrij, Hoedt, Patric, Petro, Wallace; Biglia, Cardoselli, Crecco, Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Milinkovic, Murgia; Immobile, Keita, Lombardi, Rossi, Tounkara

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies