Lazio lose both goalkeepers

By Football Italia staff

Lazio are without both first choice goalkeepers against Inter, so Vargic gets his debut this evening, while Marco Parolo is also injured.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Federico Marchetti has been out of action for a while and Albania international Strakosha filled in admirably.

However, Strakosha is suffering from flu symptoms and has not recovered in time after the Coppa Italia Final defeat to Juventus on Wednesday.

That means 30-year-old Ivan Vargic will make his first competitive appearance in a Lazio jersey after his summer arrival from HNK Rijeka.

He is a Croatia international with three caps at senior level.

Coach Simone Inzaghi is also forced to do without injured Parolo and Jordan Lukaku.

Stefan Radu is suspended, leaving only 23 available players.

Lazio squad for Inter: Adamonis, Borrelli, Vargic; Basta, Bastos, de Vrij, Hoedt, Patric, Petro, Wallace; Biglia, Cardoselli, Crecco, Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Milinkovic, Murgia; Immobile, Keita, Lombardi, Rossi, Tounkara

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more