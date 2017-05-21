NEWS
Sunday May 21 2017
Lapadula: 'So important for Milan'
By Football Italia staff

Gianluca Lapadula is “well aware of how important” the Bologna game is for Milan, as he starts with a new attacking line-up.

“We are well aware of how important this game is and we’ll give it our all,” the striker told Mediaset Premium.

A victory would mathematically secure sixth place and Europa League qualification.

“The key is to have union and solidity. The results haven’t quite gone our way lately, but we’re on the right track and want to bring Milan back to where they belong.

“I believe a result only comes thanks to a certain attitude and performance, so we have to keep going like this.

“I made this bet on myself at the start of the season coming to Milan and I want to push it all the way.”

