U20: Italy capitulate to Uruguay

By Football Italia staff

Italy lost their opening game of the Under-20 World Cup, beaten by a ferocious Uruguay free kick despite Andrea Zaccagno saving a penalty.

Alberigo Evani’s Azzurrini opened their Under-20 World Cup campaign in Suwon, South Korea, against a Uruguay side that had won the South American tournament and included new Juventus signing Rodrigo Bentancur.

Andrea Favilli’s header looped just wide and Zaccagno flew to fingertip a Nicolas De La Cruz effort out from under the crossbar.

Zaccagno was again called into action, getting down low to push a Federico Valverde free kick round the base of the far post and making a decisive parry on Joaqui Ardaiz, but VAR was used to rule that Giuseppe Scalera had fouled him in that move. It seemed a very soft decision and Torino-owned Zaccagno came to the rescue again, smothering the central De La Cruz penalty.

Andrea Favilli cut back from the by-line, but substitute Paolo Ghiglione just failed to get the tap-in after a crucial Mathias Olivera interception.

Rolando Mandragora’s scorcher skimmed the crossbar, as Italy improved a great deal in the second half, but were almost caught out by Schiappacasse’s angled drive inches wide on the counter-attack.

Uruguay did take the lead with a missile of a free kick from Rodrigo Amaral that flew into the far top corner, giving Zaccagno little chance.

Italy really should’ve equalised on 89 minutes when a Favilli dummy let through the pull-back only for Ghiglione to blast over from 12 yards.

The Azzurrini's next game is against South Africa.

Italy 0-1 Uruguay

Amaral 77 (U)

Italy U20: Zaccagno; Scalera, Coppolaro, Marchizza, Pezzella; Pessina, Mandragora, Barella (Vitale 91); Orsolini (Ghiglione 52), Favilli, Vido (Panico 83)

Uruguay U20: Mele; Jose Rodríguez, Rogel, Bueno, Mathias Olivera; Bentancur, Valverde (Canobbio 91); De la Cruz, Ardaiz (Amaral 56), Waller (Benavidez 29); Schiappacasse

Ref: Lopez (GUA)

Saved penalty: De La Cruz 43 (U)

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more