NEWS
Sunday May 21 2017
U20: Italy capitulate to Uruguay
By Football Italia staff

Italy lost their opening game of the Under-20 World Cup, beaten by a ferocious Uruguay free kick despite Andrea Zaccagno saving a penalty.

Alberigo Evani’s Azzurrini opened their Under-20 World Cup campaign in Suwon, South Korea, against a Uruguay side that had won the South American tournament and included new Juventus signing Rodrigo Bentancur.

Andrea Favilli’s header looped just wide and Zaccagno flew to fingertip a Nicolas De La Cruz effort out from under the crossbar.

Zaccagno was again called into action, getting down low to push a Federico Valverde free kick round the base of the far post and making a decisive parry on Joaqui Ardaiz, but VAR was used to rule that Giuseppe Scalera had fouled him in that move. It seemed a very soft decision and Torino-owned Zaccagno came to the rescue again, smothering the central De La Cruz penalty.

Andrea Favilli cut back from the by-line, but substitute Paolo Ghiglione just failed to get the tap-in after a crucial Mathias Olivera interception.

Rolando Mandragora’s scorcher skimmed the crossbar, as Italy improved a great deal in the second half, but were almost caught out by Schiappacasse’s angled drive inches wide on the counter-attack.

Uruguay did take the lead with a missile of a free kick from Rodrigo Amaral that flew into the far top corner, giving Zaccagno little chance.

Italy really should’ve equalised on 89 minutes when a Favilli dummy let through the pull-back only for Ghiglione to blast over from 12 yards.

The Azzurrini's next game is against South Africa.

Italy 0-1 Uruguay

Amaral 77 (U)

Italy U20: Zaccagno; Scalera, Coppolaro, Marchizza, Pezzella; Pessina, Mandragora, Barella (Vitale 91); Orsolini (Ghiglione 52), Favilli, Vido (Panico 83)

Uruguay U20: Mele; Jose Rodríguez, Rogel, Bueno, Mathias Olivera; Bentancur, Valverde (Canobbio 91); De la Cruz, Ardaiz (Amaral 56), Waller (Benavidez 29); Schiappacasse

Ref: Lopez (GUA)

Saved penalty: De La Cruz 43 (U)

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies