Italy lost their opening game of the Under-20 World Cup, beaten by a ferocious Uruguay free kick despite Andrea Zaccagno saving a penalty.
Alberigo Evani’s Azzurrini opened their Under-20 World Cup campaign in Suwon, South Korea, against a Uruguay side that had won the South American tournament and included new Juventus signing Rodrigo Bentancur.
Andrea Favilli’s header looped just wide and Zaccagno flew to fingertip a Nicolas De La Cruz effort out from under the crossbar.
Zaccagno was again called into action, getting down low to push a Federico Valverde free kick round the base of the far post and making a decisive parry on Joaqui Ardaiz, but VAR was used to rule that Giuseppe Scalera had fouled him in that move. It seemed a very soft decision and Torino-owned Zaccagno came to the rescue again, smothering the central De La Cruz penalty.
Andrea Favilli cut back from the by-line, but substitute Paolo Ghiglione just failed to get the tap-in after a crucial Mathias Olivera interception.
Rolando Mandragora’s scorcher skimmed the crossbar, as Italy improved a great deal in the second half, but were almost caught out by Schiappacasse’s angled drive inches wide on the counter-attack.
Uruguay did take the lead with a missile of a free kick from Rodrigo Amaral that flew into the far top corner, giving Zaccagno little chance.
Italy really should’ve equalised on 89 minutes when a Favilli dummy let through the pull-back only for Ghiglione to blast over from 12 yards.
The Azzurrini's next game is against South Africa.
Italy 0-1 Uruguay
Amaral 77 (U)
Italy U20: Zaccagno; Scalera, Coppolaro, Marchizza, Pezzella; Pessina, Mandragora, Barella (Vitale 91); Orsolini (Ghiglione 52), Favilli, Vido (Panico 83)
Uruguay U20: Mele; Jose Rodríguez, Rogel, Bueno, Mathias Olivera; Bentancur, Valverde (Canobbio 91); De la Cruz, Ardaiz (Amaral 56), Waller (Benavidez 29); Schiappacasse
Ref: Lopez (GUA)
Saved penalty: De La Cruz 43 (U)
